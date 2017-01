About 20 of us spent 4 hours or so talking with Bernie Sanders about BernieNext, not looking back, but at how far this grassroots populist movement has come in only 15 months. Everyone there is very excited about continuing the rebellion into congressional and local elections and issue campaigns next year, 2018, 2020 and beyond. This year’s phenomenal achievements are only the start. Presidential campaigns end on Election Day–revolutions don’t!