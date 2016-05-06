News
Jim Hightower, Deanna Zandt, Bernie Sanders

That’s me in between a couple of pretty cool dudes.

Hey folks! It’s Deanna, the resident nerd, here with some exciting news: we’ve got ourselves a couple of brand-new websites. So many updates to share with you!

If you have any problems whatsoever with either of the new websites, don’t hesitate to drop me a line: [email protected].

And, as Jim says: keep agitating!