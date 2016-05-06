Hey folks! It’s Deanna, the resident nerd, here with some exciting news: we’ve got ourselves a couple of brand-new websites. So many updates to share with you!
- You might’ve come here looking for Jim’s radio and column archives. Not to fear! They’ve been moved over to our sister non-profit site, The Hightower Lowdown, which also has a brand new look, and a store.
- Hightower Affiliates you can still access the Media Distribution Center (Not an affiliate? Want to broadcast or print Jim’s words? Apply here for your station or publication to become one today!)
- This site will continue to let you know where Jim will be speaking, and what else is happening around these parts. (You can also follow along on Facebook and Twitter.)
If you have any problems whatsoever with either of the new websites, don’t hesitate to drop me a line: [email protected].
And, as Jim says: keep agitating!